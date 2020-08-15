GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Hands up’ Green Bay Police educational video controversy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Green Bay police say the ‘Behind the Badge’ video is meant to help educate the public about some of their policies and procedures not mock the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Green Bay Police Lieutenant Chad Ramos says, “When you watch that video and from my perspective. It really is to educate people in terms of– should you find yourself at the wrong place at the wrong time, what the expectation from law enforcement would be.”

The Green Bay Police Department hopes people will use this and all the ‘Behind the Badge’ videos to better understand police procedures.

Lt. Ramos says, “The scenario being given in that video was a weapon dangerous type call; person meets the vague description; wrong place at the wrong time but here’s how you can help us help you get out of that situation as soon as possible and back to your life and by showing your hands keeping them in the air so that we can see that there is or isn’t anything in them.”

Police say –the hands up- command is given during exigent situations and not following that command could put lives at risk.

Lt. Ramos says, “If a law enforcement officer asks to see your hands there’s a concern about either information give ahead of time that there might be a weapon involved; maybe some of your mannerisms or behaviors are indicative of somebody that may be armed or questionable and by you showing your hands to law enforcement that helps to reassure them that there is nothing in your hands and that there isn’t a weapon involved and that really keeps everybody safe.”

Lt. Ramos says, “The idea behind it was to give some education some understanding of why police do what they do certainly not to demean not to discredit any other movements. We just want to keep everybody safe.”

Green Bay Police say if residents have questions about their procedures, they can voice their concerns on August 27.

Green Bay police will host an online community advisory round table.

