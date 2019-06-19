UPDATE: Multiple in custody in connection to alleged shooting in Ashwaubenon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — We are learning more information regarding the police presence and SWAT Team presence at a residence in the 1000 Block of Newtol Street.

Around 2:30 p.m. the Green Bay Police Department and Ashwaubenon Public Safety received information regarding possible suspects invovled in the shooting that took place at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Ashwaubenon on June 13th.

They were able to locate the target vehicle and potential suspects in the vehicle involved in the alleged shooting and performed a traffic stop. Officers took one person into custody.

Other officers were outside of the residence on Newtols Street and observed another potential suspect vehicle and suspects. The vehicle left the residence, when officers followed the vehicle, the vehicle stopped in a parking lot and two people fled. Officials took one person into custody, the other person in the vehicle has not been located.

The SWAT Team performed a search of the residence.

The situation was isolated to the area and Green Bay Police will be going door to door on Newtol Street to explain to neighbors the nature of the incident.

Heavy police presence at Newtols St. (off University Ave) involving single residence in Green Bay. Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

—

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police are currently investigating an incident in the 1000 Block of Newtols Street.

Several officers are on the scene and have isolated the investigation to a single residence. The Green Bay SWAT Team will be en route to serve a search warrant at the residence.

Officials are asking the community to avoid the area while officers investigate.

Stick with Local Five for the latest on the incident.