The Latest from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures topped out close to 90 out at the airport. There was a noticeable hazy to sky this afternoon due to some aged wildfire smoke. The DNR has extended our AIR QUALITY ALERT that will be in effect until Saturday at 11pm. The peak hours of aged wildfire smoke ozone reaching the surface occurs between 10am and 10pm. Overnight temperatures drop into the low 60s with partly cloudy conditions expected.

Saturday sees another hazy sunrise with mostly sunny conditions dominating the afternoon. Temperatures top out around 90 for much of the area. Clouds will build in the afternoon and give way to showers and thunderstorms in the after sunset. Overnight temperatures drop into the low 60s with continued clouds and showers.

Sunday and Monday see a massive cool down in our temperatures and more rain that stretches into Tuesday AM.