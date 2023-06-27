The Latest from Storm Team 5…

Hazy sunshine returns today, to the point where the smoke can be smelt outside throughout the day. An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect from the DNR until 12pm tomorrow. Temperatures this morning will start out in the low 60s and top out around 80 degrees. Overnight we will start out clear and see some clouds build in by sunrise.

Wednesday looks like we will start off partly sunny, with showers building mainly after 3 p.m. Skies will still appear hazy but not as bad as Tuesday. High temperatures around 80 degrees for the day. Overnight showers linger with temperatures in the low 60s.

Thursday sees showers and clouds, but Friday the sun returns with a chance of a few sprinkles in the afternoon and some thunderstorms Saturday. Mid-80s return to the region for the rest of the week with sunshine Sunday and Monday