Head-on crash in Shawano County leaves one man dead

TOWN OF WESTCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) A 24-year-old man from Keshena is dead following a head-on accident Sunday afternoon.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle accident happened at around 4 p.m. on Highway 47 and 55.

The man from Keshena was the only occupant in his car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other adults in the other vehicle suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. One was flown from the scene by ThedaStar, the other two were transported by ambulance.

The victims have not yet been identified and authorities are continuing to investigate.