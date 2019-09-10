Heated over water in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WFRV)

Oshkosh held a public meeting after some residents complained about having higher than normal water bills.

Oshkosh residents met with city staff to talk about their higher-than-normal water bills.

Staff answered questions as to why resident may have received a higher-than-normal water bill.

The city recently switched its water billing cycle from quarterly to monthly, and residents have posted on social media that they’ve noticed higher-than-normal amounts.

Some residents claim their water bill has more than doubled.

The city says the most common leak in a home comes from the toilet which can waste over $6,000 gallons a month,

The Mark Rohloff, Oshkosh City Manager, noted there have been three rate increase and may be part of the reason bills are higher since the switch. The city increased rates for water in October, wastewater in January and stormwater in April

We’re very confident that our meters are being read properly, every test that we’ve run shows that it’s running properly. So, really it’s a question of what can we do to help them [residents] reduce their bills in other ways.” Mark Rohloff – Oshkosh City Manager

In the next sixty days, the Oshkosh City Council plans to ask for money to buy software that would send high-usage- alerts to residents.