Heavy snow at times tonight with blowing and drifting

What to Expect

Treacherous travel conditions are possible tonight. Factor in the potentially heavy snow and winds and you get drifting of snow and visibility issues.

Snow takes us into early Saturday afternoon. When the low is over us, our winds will calm. Kind of like the “eye” of a hurricane. A cold front passes Saturday afternoon and we have strong west winds kicking up. We get cold again Saturday night. Sunday will be a blustery day. Monday and Tuesday should have some sun, but it will be cool. We warm back to the 30’s later in the work week.