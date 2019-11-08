Helping our homeless veterans through Home Depot’s ‘Celebration of Service’

Volunteers are working through veterans day weekend–hoping to break the cycle of homelessness through Home Depot’s ‘Celebration of Service.’

“Most of our efforts are focused on veterans’ needs,” said Wendy Winters, manager of Home Depot in Grand Chute. “Whether that be housing, improving their living conditions, sometimes repairing areas of their homes.”

More than a dozen Home Depot employees are spending their free time working on a better tomorrow for our homeless veterans.

“The local stores here like to give back,” she said. “We have stores all over NE Wisconsin, as well as across the country and they’re doing the same thing in all of those areas right now.”

COTS is a shelter that helps the Fox Valley’s homeless while they get back on their feet.

And several rooms are being renovated for our freedom fighters.

“Our veterans have given–some the ultimate sacrifice–so it’s important that we give back to them as a small token of appreciation, at least,” said Winters.

And some heroes continue to give back.

“I was in the US Navy,” said Steve Zorteau. “Joined in 1976, retired in 1999.”

It is a bit of veterans helping veterans.

“I was lucky. I landed on my feet,” he said. “A lot don’t. They go to war so we’re safe. We ought to take care of them when they come back because they don’t always come back.”

The campaign’s spending about 100,000 hours of time on projects like this and there are no plans of stopping.

“We plan on doing this every single year, multiple times a year,” said Winters. “So, we’ll be doing projects like this in the valley for quite some time.”

The Home Depot Foundation plans to have spent a total of $500-million on veterans projects by 2025.