Hershey recalls chocolate topping after bottles filled with wrong product

(ABC4) – Check your cupboards – Hershey is recalling hundreds of its Chocolate Shell Topping after learning 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping.

The Heath Shell Topping, made with almonds, could affect those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, running the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions for those that consume the product.

Affected products were shipped across the nation between April 15 and May 3, 2021, and have the product code 25JSAS1. Photos of the product can be seen below:

Front of bottle

Back of bottle

Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased before April 15, 2021, are not included in this recall, nor are any other Shell Topping flavors or Hershey products.

Currently, the FDA reports no illness or injury have been reported because of this error.

If you purchased Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping between April 15 and May 3, and it has the lot code 25JSAS1, you should not consume the topping. Instead, contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund by calling 1-866-528-6848 Monday through Friday from (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST) or visit www.askhershey.com.