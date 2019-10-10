High hopes surround new STEM Innovation Center at UWGB

A new building focused on attracting the Midwest’s best and brightest minds has just joined the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay family.

The battle between brain drain and brain gain has hit the next level at the Brown County STEM Innovation Center.

“This is a game-changer,” said Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive. “This building represents the larger vision of us building the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators that will have global impacts worldwide.”

The $15-million dollar Brown County STEM Innovation Center is open.

And that next generation is pumped.

“So much natural lighting to it, it’s just so modern and cutting-edge compared to some of the other buildings on this campus,” said Charles Warren, a Mechanical Engineering major at UWGB. “And it’s just so cool to be a part of.”

The objective is to increase Wisconsin’s manufacturing and entrepreneurial know-how.

“Four years ago it was just a small, small major–only having a small handfull of students in my ‘Intro-to-Engineering’ kind of classes,” he said. “And to see where it’s come in just a very short four years is so cool.”

The building’s full of facilities for every kind of thinker.

It’s got a fluids lab, thermal lab, and my personal favorite–the FOOD lab.

Whichever way you spin it, this building is full of high hopes.

“For us to be able to have success in the future, we need to be planting the next generation of entrepreneurs right here in Northeast Wisconsin,” said Streckenbach. “And I look forward to what it represents long after I’m no longer in this role.”

The STEM Innovation Center was made possible through grants from former Governor Scott Walker’s capital budget, Brown County, and donations from the community.