(WFRV) – After the holiday break, both West De Pere varsity squads returned to the hardwood to open up 2024. The girls team hosted Luxemburg-Casco, while the boys side pitted the Phantoms on road against the Ashwaubenon Jaguars.

SCORES:

West De Pere 62, Luxemburg-Casco 35

Ashwaubenon 77, West De Pere 58

Check out the extended highlights from both games in the video above.