Hit-and-Run Victim looking for Justice

Fond du Lac police need your help to find the person who hit and almost killed a woman.

It happened along the busy intersection on West Scott Road near Hickory Street in Fond du Lac, where a bicyclist was struck by a truck and nearly killed and what’s worse, the driver of the truck didn’t stop.

“Someone walking down the sidewalk, so I rode my bike into the road.” Robin Strook

Robyn and her boyfriend were biking home from work on August 10th and just two blocks from home the unthinkable happened.

“I noticed a truck coming towards me down the street, so I was shining my light behind me. The truck hit me. My head hit their mirror, taking the mirror completely off their truck “ Robin Strook

“I just heard a loud explosion and saw her topple over and scrape against the concrete and she was laying there motionless. I didn’t know if she was dead or whatever.” Brandon Ransbottom

The driver of the dark-colored truck just kept going.

“I just remember seeing the guy not even hit his brakes, like no hesitation and there’s no way he didn’t hear that. It was so loud the back of her bike exploded.” Brandon Ransbottom

As you can see, Robin has long road to recovery.

“I’ve been through a lot of pain and suffering and depression because I’ve been stuck on my couch. and can’t work and can’t pay bills. It would probably be best for them to come forward.” Robin Strook

“He needs to turn himself in, because you don’t know if that person died or not. You did not even care.” Brandon Ransbottom

Its pretty messed up how they could just drive away and not even care whether they could have killed someone or not.” Robin Strook

The truck is described as being dark-colored with a missing right passenger-side mirror, LED headlights, a loud exhaust, and having a metal toolbox in the rear. The truck is also customized with a lift package.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to call the Fond du Lac police department.