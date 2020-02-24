Honoring Kewaunee High School’s fallen soldiers

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) Donnie Kickbusch read aloud the names of 11 Kewaunee High School graduates at a ceremony on Sunday.

These graduates gave their lives for our country and are now memorialized on Kickbusch’s Veteran’s wall located inside Kewaunee High School.

“I had this pipe dream to do something for veterans that attended Kewaunee High School and were killed in action”, Kickbusch said.

Donna Thompson-Krohne’s brother Gerald Robinson is one of the eleven men memorialized on the wall and she remembers the Memorial Day weekend she learned Gerald wasn’t coming home from war.

“He was home on leave and the day before he had to go back I didn’t want to say goodbye. I went and hid in the attic of the house and I heard him say I’m not leaving til I say goodbye to Donna and I told him that I love him and I wished him well. I think deep down I had a feeling at that time that he was not coming back,” she said.

Donna finds peace in knowing all who stop to view this wall, will see Kewaunee’s sacrifice.

“We can do the things because of this wall. These men gave the ultimate sacrifice. It’s just as such an honor to know that this is going to be here forever.”

Kickbusch says, “The wall is in a good place so that all the people that attend Kewaunee High School can come through these doors and be reminded of all the Veterans that paid the supreme sacrifice.”

The names of the fallen are:

Clarence Duvall, Lloyd Walters, Gerald Robinson, Ralph “Buddy” Leitz, Paul Rogalske, Henry Bohne, Joseph Muhofski, Norman Feile, Terry Neumeier, Harvey Kudick and Merlin Kudick.