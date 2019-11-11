Honoring members of the military on Veterans Day in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) On this Veterans Day, people across the area are saying thank you to those who have served in our military. And as Kris Schuller reports in Green Bay dignitaries gathered to honor our heroes.

Inside the Neville Public Museum in downtown Green Bay – a special gathering on this Veterans Day.

“It’s family, it’s family, it truly is family,” said Air Force veteran Cathy Landry.

A ceremony to honor all members of our military.

“Let us remember all of our veterans who answered the call of duty – young and old that fought for our freedom,” prayed Chaplain John Hoes.

For the 74th year the United Patriotic Society brought together local dignitaries, to pause, remember and praise our veterans, for their courage and sacrifice in wars of the past and wars of the present.

“The nation which forgets its defenders – will be itself forgotten,” said Major General Dan Ammerman, retired from the Army.

“Very few people can say that they have done the things that veterans have done, taken on the responsibilities veterans have done,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Veterans like Wes Michael.

“We need to remember the service and the sacrifice that people have done, the people who brought us here. That made this country what it is and how great it is,” said Michael, who served in the Air Force.

Veterans like Cathy Landry.

“Just acknowledge that we’re here, that’s so important, that feels good,” Landry said.

Because all veterans deserve our thanks on this day set aside to mark their courage, for answering the call of duty.

“Let us pledge that we will never forget our veterans from past wars, present wars and future wars. In his mighty name we pray, amen,” said Hoes.

The program was hosted by American Legion Post 11.