Honoring the Fallen in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV)

Hundreds descended on Lambeau Field to honor and remember those firefighters and law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives on 9/11/

Today was a day to honor the 343 firefighters and almost 80 law enforcement officers whose lives ended on September 11, 2001.

Some of climbers here today were given a badge with the name and photograph of one of the fallen and a bell was rung in remembrance.

For members of the Appleton Fire Department, today’s event was particularly emotional. It has been nearly four months since Appleton Firefighter, Mitchell Lundgaard.

“The Appleton fire department knows all to well the important connection between the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation and the fire service. Your efforts today will be similar. You are here to support the fire service families. with each bead of sweat wiped from your brow. Your efforts will lessen the tears from loved ones. As you fight through the pain in your legs, you’ll support an organization that has developed to reducing the pain of families of the fallen.” Appleton Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen

Today’s event will support National Firefighter Foundation initiatives like camps for children of fallen firefighters, scholarships, support groups, and training and resources.