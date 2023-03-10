GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The second-seeded Hortonville girls basketball team lost to Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Girls State Basketball semifinal game 77-67 on Friday. The Polar Bears were led by sophomore Rainey Welson, who scored 25 points and added five rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Welson led all scorers in the game, and knocked down back-to-back three pointers late in the second half to cut the Lacers lead to eight points.

Third-seeded Kettle Moraine was led by senior Grace Grocholski, a finalist for Wisconsin Miss Basketball. Grocholski had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

The Polar Bears finish their season 25-4 with a 16-2 record in Fox Valley Association conference play. Kettle Moraine will face Brookfield East in the Division 1 state championship game on Saturday, March 11.