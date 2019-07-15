Hot and humid weather this week

Isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight with mild low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Heat and humidity will build into the area this week. Look for another chance for showers and storms on Monday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s away from Lake Michigan with higher humidity levels.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible again Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

We should have drier weather across the area Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values late in the work week could approach 100 degrees.