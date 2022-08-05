From Storm Team 5…

Get ready to sweat on Saturday!

90 degree temperatures are in the forecast Saturday. The day will start out with mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures, and almost tropical level dew points.

As the evening approaches, so do spotty thunderstorms, primarily up to the North, before more spotty storm chances arrive across the Fox River Valley by the overnight hours. These storms will continue into the overnight hours, giving way to thunderstorms and heavy rain for most of Sunday.

Isolated shower chances are in the forecast for Monday, with much cooler temperatures in the mid 70s, before nicer days ahead for mid-week next week.