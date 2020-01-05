House in Door County destroyed after Saturday night fire

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Two people are safe after their house caught fire and was destroyed in Door County Saturday night.

The Southern Door Fire Department says they responded to the report of a fire on the 600 block of Lower Lasalle Road in Algoma around 9:16 p.m.

Officials say the couple inside the house were able to escape.

Firefighters say they were able to put out the fire close to midnight on Sunday, but the house ended up being a “total loss.”

Other responding fire departments included Algoma and Sturgeon Bay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.