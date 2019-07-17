How often do we hit 90°?

The hot and humid weather has really settled into the area this week, so let’s take a look at how often we have temperatures in the 90’s in Green Bay. On average, we see just over seven days of 90 degree temperatures a year. This average dates back to 1888 when records began.

The most 90 degree days we have ever had in a year was 34 back in 1988. The most 90 degree days recorded in the month of July was 14 set back in 2912.

Looking back at the last 10 years we have had several days with temperatures in the 90’s. As of Thursday afternoon we did hit 90 degrees for the first time this year. We had eight days in 2018 that hit 90 degrees with only one in 2014. The summer of 2012 was a very warm season as we hit at least 90 degrees 23 times!

You have likely heard the meteorologists at Storm Team 5 talk about the Heat Index. Think of it as the summer version of the Wind Chill, only instead of calculating that feels like temperature using the air temperature and wind, we use the air temperature and humidity. Our body sweats to keep us cool, but when it is very humid out it makes it difficult for the sweat to evaporate. That process of evaporation is what removes heat and cools our body. While high temperatures will be in the 90’s Thursday and Friday, the Heat Index, or what it will feel like, will likely be in the triple digits

With this very warm weather anticipated make sure you stay properly hydrated by drinking enough water. Stay in air conditioned buildings if possible and limit your time out in the sun. Also, be aware of heat related illnesses and check on relatives and neighbors who might not have access to air conditioning. Young children and the elderly are often times more susceptible to heat related illnesses. Your pets can suffer in these warm temperatures as well so make sure they are properly hydrated and have limited time in the sun.