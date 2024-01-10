GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With snow and ice expected to hit the northeast Wisconsin area throughout the week, people will likely look to grab rock salt to help clear their sidewalks and driveways, however, this can be harmful to pets.

Local Five recently spoke with a local veterinarian who says that pets are vulnerable to a number of medical conditions that are directly related to exposure to rock salt and other melting chemicals.

The veterinarian also added that rock salt can get stuck in the paws of pets which can then irritate the paws to the point where the pet can’t walk. Pets may also attempt to clean the salt off of their paws which could do a lot of damage to their insides.

“If they actually ingest it, it can cause salt toxicity, and that can look like things like diarehia, vomiting, drooling, lethargy, depression, and even like tremors and seizures, and if it’s really bad, then coma” Amelia Gessner, Gentle Vet Associate Veterinarian

Gessner adds that a good practice to keep pets safe would be to wipe off their paws as soon as possible once getting home or after coming in from playing outside. Do not let them chew or lick at their paws until after they are wiped off.

If a pet does happen to ingest a large amount of the salt, then it should be taken to the vet immediately.