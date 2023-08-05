WISCONSIN (WLAX) – What kind of pay change did Wisconsinites see in the last year? The answer is pretty average, according to a recent report from private payroll firm ADP.

To determine year-over-year annual pay growth across the country, ADP used salaries of nearly 10 million employees over the last 12 months, with the results listed in its National Employment Report.

According to the latest data, Wisconsin ranked near the middle of the nation in terms of pay growth over the past year. In fact, the state tied for 29th, sharing the spot with Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Kansas, and Georgia.

While a five-way tie for 29th doesn’t exactly stand out, it’s still nowhere near Delaware, which was ranked dead last in the 51st spot. (Since D.C. is included in the report, the overall ranking consisted of 51 states.)

Annual pay growth in Wisconsin was 6.2% over the last year, according to the report. In addition to being at the national median of 6.2%, that percentage stands tall compared to neighboring states such as Iowa, where wages grew just 5.2%. However, it falls short of its eastern neighbors Michigan and Illinois, where wages grew 6.4%.

The report showed Wisconsin’s median pay level in 2023 was $57,400, which is higher than neighboring states like Iowa and Minnesota, but lower than Michigan, where the median wage is $58,300.

Even with the median pay growth and median pay level, Wisconsin ranked 33rd in CNBC’s annual rankings of “America’s Top States for Business.” This means while Wisconsinites are earning about the same as their neighbors in other states, the state isn’t totally unattractive for businesses.

Additionally, according to the non-profit Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate report, Wisconsin ranked 27th overall and 31st for its corporate tax policies. The state’s individual income tax ranked 38th, while its property tax ranked 15th across the nation.