Hunters prepare for gun deer hunt by getting rifles sighted

Hunters are taking the time to go to rifle ranges in the area, including at the Brown County Rifle Range in Suamico, to get their guns sighted with their scopes.

The rifle range also takes the time to to show new hunters how to safely use their rifles before they go out for the big hunt.

Hunters at the range can sight their rifle scopes at 25, 50, or 100 yards.

“For most people, you know, it depends where they’re shooting when they go hunting, but 50 to 100 yards is pretty typical,” says Jason Petrella at the rifle range. “And usually if they’re shooting at 50 yards, we always kind of say it takes the shooter area out of it, so if you’re on a 50 or out on 100. But it just makes it easier to kind of get your rifle sighted with your scope. “

