Husband and wife comedy duo coming to The Grand Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WFRV)— Friday, May 21 husband and wife comedy duo are bringing all the chuckles and laughs to The Grand Oshkosh.

Tim Harmston and Mary Mack will perform both solo and combined stand-up routines, with a Livestream option available free of charge.

Tim Harmston, started his comedy career in 2002 at the Mall of America, of all places. A year later he won Acme Comedy Company’s 2003 Funniest Person in the Twin Cities contest, going on to open for such stars as Louis C.K., Jim Gaffigan, and Louie Anderson, and is now a respected headliner in his own right.



Early in his career, a famous comedian told Tim, “You’re kind of like an idiot, but with smart material.” That winning combination has led to appearances on the likes of CBS’s Late Show with David Letterman and Wisconsin Public Radio.



A hybrid of Minnesota and Wisconsin (with a severe cheese dependency), comedian Mary Mack is a favorite on radio shows and podcasts around the country.

Mack’s television credits include Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, TBS’ Conan, Adult Swim’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force and NBC’s Last Comic Standing and Last Call with Carson Daly.

The Grand Oshkosh show will be a co-headline concept with both Tim Harmston and Mary Mack performing solo sets, followed by a combined comedy set together for the final “rebuttal.”

Ticket packages are available online at thegrandoshkosh.org. Limited packages for groups of two and four are available. The Grand Box Office is currently open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Representatives can be reached at 100 High Avenue, Oshkosh or via phone at (920) 424-2350.

To livestream the performance on May 21, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CST, patrons can register for free at thegrandoshkosh.org. The Grand Oshkosh will send livestream information to registrants via email. The Grand’s technology help line will be available during the performance at (920) 267-7554 or livestream@thegrandoshkosh.org.