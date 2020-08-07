I-41 crash causing delays south of Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 southbound is blocking the outer lanes of the highway near Breezewood Lane.
Officials say the crash happened around noon on Friday.
Crews are expected to be on scene of the crash for about two hours.
No other details are immediately available.
