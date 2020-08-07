FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

I-41 crash causing delays south of Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 southbound is blocking the outer lanes of the highway near Breezewood Lane.

Officials say the crash happened around noon on Friday.

Crews are expected to be on scene of the crash for about two hours.

No other details are immediately available.

