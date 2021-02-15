If you use public transportation, you most likely must wear a face mask

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) If you use public transportation, you must now wear a face mask. Kris Schuller reports it’s all part of an order issued by the CDC, aimed at saving lives.

At Austin Straubel Airport, everywhere you look are people wearing masks. Like Kathy Marshall who says wearing one keeps her and those around her safe.

“I’m all for staying safe. I don’t want to get COVID. I haven’t had COVID. I truly believe that everyone should be wearing a mask at all times,” Marshall said.

And now thanks to an order issued by the CDC February 1st, all passengers moving through and employees working at Austin Straubel and nearly all forms of public conveyances, are required to wear a mask.

“As the airport operator, if we see someone not wearing a mask, we’ll ask them to put one on,” said Marty Piette, director of Austin Straubel.

Piette says the rule is aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in environments where people are in close contact and adds teeth by refusing service to those who don’t comply. But Piette says those incidents would be the exception.

“We would escalate it from there if we needed to. But again, we haven’t had that issue because people have been wearing the face mask,” said Piette.

But airports aren’t the only transportation hub requiring masks to be worn by travelers and employees. Transit systems are impacted too.

“I think it’s very important for one, for the safety of other riders,” said Green Bay Metro Transit Director Patty Kiewez.

Kiewiz says since May 2020 Green Bay Metro has requested riders wear masks and most have complied. But under this federal order all ambiguity is gone.

“It has been very clear in the federal regulations that we are to refuse rides – if you refuse to wear a mask,” Kiewwiz said.

A federal mandate to require masks on planes, trains, buses and more; a move to keep people like Marshall free of the virus.

“I think masks help to protect all of us and I think that having a federal mandate in place only helps people stay safe,” said Marshall.

There are a number of exceptions, like children under the age of two or someone with a disability who can’t safely wear a mask.