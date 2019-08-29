In with the New: The LedgeCrest Reserve

DEPERE, Wisc. (WFRV)

A common idiom heard at wedding is “out with the old and in with the new”, which may be why The Meadows, Monarch Gardens and Darboy Club have all closed within the past year.

The Ledge Crest Reserve hopes to break this trend and unveiled its new wedding and event venue.

According to the Knot, more and more people forgo banquet halls and choose non-traditional spaces. This number jumped from 2% in 2009 to 15% in 2017.

This 2-million dollar facility can host up to 400 people and features vaulted ceilings and grand chandeliers, white-washed walls, abundant natural light, serene reserve views and a large fireplace anchoring the room.

“I think this venue is a little bit different than others, because we have the capacity of up to 400 guests. I think a couple would chose this venue because everything is already done for you. Its easy. There’s an outdoor space for a ceremony or cocktail hour. You can even enjoy this place into the evening. If its a beautiful night in the summer. This venue is also perfect and beautiful for a winter wedding. We have our liquor license on site as well as licensed bartenders.” Allison Klien Weichelt, Owner, The LedgeCrest Reserve

The space also features a large outdoor courtyard for over 300 people.

The LedgeCrest Reserve has an opening special for companies and couples who reserve an event this year.

Visit their website: www.ledgecrestreserve.com