FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A multi-jurisdictional investigation in and around Fond du Lac County resulted in a $1 million methamphetamine ring, with ties to both Wisconsin and Michigan.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Fond du Lac Police Department held a joint press conference with District Attorney Eric Toney on Thursday morning to provide some details.

Authorities say that multi-state conspiracy charges have been filed against ten individuals, seven of which are being held on a cash bond, and three of whom are on ‘warrant status’ and remain at large.

The allegations against the individuals involve the delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine, which is estimated at a street value of $1 million.

During the course of the investigation that began in early 2022, approximately 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine was seized as well as 280 grams of fentanyl.

“The fentanyl that was seized was enough to kill every resident in Fond du Lac County, as well as a thousand more,” said District Attorney Toney. “The work is not done, there is no victory lap to be had today as we will continue to aggressively investigate and build these conspiracy cases.”

Charges against the suspects include ‘Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine’, a Class C Felony as well as other charges. Those charges include up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

“Investigations into criminal conspiracy networks suspected to be involved in the trafficking of dangerous drugs has been among the greatest priorities for the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office,” said Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein.

The following people have been charged with Conspiracy to Manufacture or Deliver Methamphetamine (50 Gram+):

Melvin Kemp

Julie Kurczek

Samantha Nett

Kyla Ott

Joshua Kerns

Eugene Jackson

Taylor Retzleff

The following people have active arrest warrants and are currently at large:

Jason Norton

Dalton Wojkiewicz

Anthony Tynan

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities do believe that additional people will be charged.

Anyone that has any relevant information including information relating to the three suspects that remain at large to contact their local law enforcement.

