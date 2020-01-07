Is Brown County the next second amendment sanctuary county?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) To protect the right to bear arms, proponents of a resolution to make Brown County a second amendment sanctuary county were in overwhelming attendance at Monday’s Brown County Executive Committee meeting.

Steve Deslauriers, Brown County Board Supervisor for District 20 says he introduced this resolution to protect the rights of Wisconsinites to bear arms.

Deslauriers says, “The Wisconsin Constitution provides that the people have a right to keep and bear arms for security, defense, hunting, recreation or any other lawful purpose. There can be no ambiguity in that statement.”

One attendee in favor of the resolution says, “Both the U.S. Constitution and the state of Wisconsin make very clear that we are not to infringe upon the rights of the citizens to keep and bear arms.

Those who oppose the resolution say proponents have misinterpreted the constitution and not enforcing gun reform laws can lead to gun safety issues.

An opponent to the resolution says, “the proposed resolution appears to presume that county supervisors know when the constitution is being infringed upon and authorizes the sheriff to not enforce what are considered unconstitutional laws, this feels like a slippery slope that reflects more extreme views on gun laws in the U.S.”

Cary Fisher with the gun reform advocacy group Mothers Demand Action provided this statement: The kind of common sense gun safety policies that we support are not only widely popular with the overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites, they have been upheld as constitutional time and time again, and they have been proven to increase safety and reduce fatalities in those states that have implemented them. For instance, states such as Indiana that have implemented extreme risk protection laws have seen a measurable decrease in firearm suicide rates. We support the second amendment, and we believe that we can and should be focusing on implementing policies that can keep all of us safe.

Deslauriers says one goal of this resolution is to give law enforcement the choice to enforce restrictive gun laws. “I wanted to clarify what the goals of this resolution are number one gives our county sheriff the discretion not to enforce unconstitutional laws limiting our right to keep and bear arms.”

Executive county board members made it clear that this resolution does not supersede state or federal laws.

This resolution was passed Monday, but will be up for a final vote before the full county board on January 15, at the Green Bay City Hall chambers.