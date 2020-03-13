1  of  6
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Clintonville Schools Green Bay Community Church Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Union Congregational United Church -GB

Is your organization, church, or school closing temporarily? Register it on our website here

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Due to the coronavirus, many organizations, churches, government buildings, and schools are dealing with temporary closings.

To get your closing to appear on our website, please register or login below.

NOTE: This is the same system WFRV uses for closings due to severe weather. Once you register, save your login as it can be used in the future

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"