Is your organization, church, or school closing temporarily? Register it on our website here

(WFRV) – Due to the coronavirus, many organizations, churches, government buildings, and schools are dealing with temporary closings.
To get your closing to appear on our website, please register or login below.
NOTE: This is the same system WFRV uses for closings due to severe weather. Once you register, save your login as it can be used in the future
- ALREADY REGISTERED? Enter your closing here
- NEED TO REGISTER? Create an account here
For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:
- Local 5 Coronavirus Coverage
- Postponements and schedule changes in Wisconsin
- Schools postpone events, change teaching methods in Northeast Wisconsin