It looks a lot like Christmas in Downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Green Bay. And by the end of the week the central city will be filled with holiday cheer.

In Downtown Green Bay the last decorations are put in place.

“Two to three guys will just plug away at it for a couple weeks,” said Chris Pirlot for Green Bay’s Department of Public Works.

As the city does its part to hang banners and wreaths.

“There are 2,200 lights on the Peace Tree and 160 Christmas decorations on the street,” Pirlot said.

To help celebrate the holidays throughout the downtown district.

“The holiday time is a time for family and the city is very family focused, not only as a city but also as a community,” said Celestine Jeffreys, Green Bay’s Chief of Staff.

These banners, wreaths and lights belong to three business improvement districts; Downtown Green Bay Inc, Olde Main Street and On Broadway. Placed ahead of the holidays each year to put the spotlight on the central city and the many shops located within.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said one shop owner.

Like Beerntsen’s Candies.

“It makes the area very festive, brings people down to look at what’s going on downtown, on Broadway,” said Beerntsen’s Candies owner Mark Beerntsen.

And this week there is plenty of activity. The lighting of the Peace Tree, the lighting ceremony on Broadway and the 36th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade.

“The Holiday Parade which everybody loves, very well attended, people come out, rain, snow, sleet, hail,” said Jeffreys.

Events expected to bring so many visitors to the city’s downtown, now all decked out and ready to go.

The Green Bay Holiday Parade is Saturday morning at 10 a.m.