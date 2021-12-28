John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

FILE – Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. ‘All Madden’ documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports. Many gamers will be receiving the latest edition of the “Madden” video game for the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.

Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. But fear of flying helped contribute to early retirement from coaching.

He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football. He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”

