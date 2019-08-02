Johnsonville Big Taste Grill stops in Green Bay and Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)

Johnsonville’s Big Taste Grill stopped in the Green Bay area for the Green Bay Booyah game Wednesday, as well as Packers Training Camp on Thursday.

For these stops, grillmasters served up brats, with proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Brown County Crime Prevention Foundation.

Weighing more than 53,000 pounds and measuring 65 feet long, the semi-turned-grill can cook hundreds of brats at a time and up to 2,000 per hour.

To date, the Big Taste Grill program has raised more than $4 million for a variety of charities nationwide, many of them local community organizations.