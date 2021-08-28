Jordan Love returns in Packers final preseason game in loss to Bills

Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – What we saw on the field from Jordan Love in his second preseason game of his career against the Bills is the same that you’ve seen all training camp: moments of brilliance and then a mistake that shows he’s still learning in the NFL.

The Packers fell to the Buffalo Bills 19-0 in a game where the Bills had their starters in the game for most of the first half, but the Packers got in the red zone three separate times and could not find the end zone.

Jordan Love went 12 for 18 for 149 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in his return to the field.

The shining stars of the offense were wide receiver Malik Taylor, who is seriously making a case for himself to be on the 53-man roster and rookie Kylin Hill. Taylor had five receptions for 69 yards while Hill had seven carries for 37 yards.