OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – Dozens gathered for the 4th annual josie’s gift fishing trip. Josie Parea lost her life to “neuroblastoma cancer.” Founder of Josie’s gift Daniel O’Kane says Josie encouraged him to give back.



“Before she passed, she said it would be neat if I could help others like I’ve helped her, so from 2017 I’ve done roughly 70 custom fishing rods that I’ve given to kids,” stated O’Kane.



34 captains along with 41 kids threw fishing rods in Lake Winnebago , children attending the event say fishing is one of their favorite activities.



“It’s so fun and people like to be here so they can fish, have fun,” explained Jase Wolfe.



O’kane says josie will never be forgotten.



“Josie came into my life and she changed my whole outlook on life, I walked around in pain everyday but with working with them children and their families and serving them I realized I didn’t have any issues compared to what a lot of people have and it just changed my whole outlook on life and we do this to keep her memory alive,” said O’Kane.



Daniel O’Kane says the event started with just three kids and they plan to host the trip around the same time next year.