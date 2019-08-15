July 2019 ranked warmest month on record

Much of the planet baked in high heat during the month of July. Those temperatures reached levels that broke a July monthly record. The high heat also aided in creating record low ice coverage in the Arctic and Antarctic.

The average temperature across the globe for July was 1.71°F above the 20th century average. This made July 2019 the hottest since records began 140 years ago, according to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. The previous hottest month on record was July of 2016.

Nice of the top 10 warmest July months on record have occurred since 2015. The last five years have ranked as the top five warmest for the month. July was also the 43rd consecutive July and 415th consecutive month with above-average global temperatures.

The period from January through July produced global temperatures that were 1.71°F above the 20th-century average, tying with 2017 as the second-hottest year to date on record.

It was the hottest year to date for parts of North and South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the southern half of Africa, portions of the western Pacific Ocean, western Indian Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.

In Green Bay the average temperature for the month of July was 73.2°F which was 4.1°F above average. This average July temperature tied for the 15th warmest on record in Green Bay dating back to 1886.

July 2019 temperature ranks by state. Courtesy: NOAA

The above graphic shows the ranking of temperatures by state for July 2019 during the period of 1895-2019. A ranking of one indicates the coldest month on record where as a ranking of 125 indicated the warmest July on record.

Average temperatures for the time period of January through July 2019. Courtesy: National Centers for Environmental Information

The above graphic shows the average temperature ranking by state for the time period of January through July 2019. Notice temperatures across the central and northern portions of the U.S. have seen below average temperatures whereas much of the east coast have been experiencing above average temperatures. Florida has seen the warmest temperatures for that state during this time period.