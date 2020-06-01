Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

June starts a little stormy and steamy

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight will not be as chilly as some clouds move in. The low is 52 degrees overnight.

Not a bad day Monday, but we could get some rain. The high is 71 degrees for the first day of June under partly sunny skies. The best chance for rain will be along a warm boundary where some showers and thunderstorms may fire during the afternoon and evening. If a storm becomes strong, the main risks will be hail and gusty winds.

We crank up the heat again early next week. The warmest day is Tuesday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"
More Weather