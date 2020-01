After a cloudy Tuesday there are some breaks in the clouds moving in from the west. Skies could clear for a short period of time tonight before cloud cover returns once again late tonight ahead of our next snow maker that moves through Wednesday. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20s.

A weak and quick moving system passes through the region Wednesday which will bring a widespread 1-2" of snow to the area. Lesser totals can be expected across the far southern portions of the area with slightly higher totals northwest of Shawano. It will be another above average day as highs reach for the lower 30s with 20s to the northwest