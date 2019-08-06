Kaukauna, WISC (WFRV)

There are more than a few “For Rent” signs in downtown Kaukauna. Mayor Tony Penterman has a plan to turn those signs into business for Kaukauna.

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Kaukauna R.A.C.K. loan allows people to apply for low-cost loans through the city of Kaukauna. This loan is gap-financing between a traditional lender.

The city had 1.2 million in that pool of money. Nearly $600,000 has been loaned out which leaves about $600,000 remaining.

I think its so exciting there’s money available so to make it easier for some of these small businesses to look at Kaukauna as a place for them to grow their business Kelli E. Clussman, Executive Director Heart of the Valley Chamber of Commerce

Kaukana gets overlooked because its situated between Appleton and Greenbay, but there’s plenty of plans and traffic to attract new businesses.

Last year, the city widened the streets and sidewalks in downtown Kaukauna to allow business and merchants to put product out on the sidewalk. The city also have an outdoor cafe permit, which allows restaurants and taverns to allow people to sit outside and enjoy their meal.

Those wanting to start their business downtown, should apply for the R.A.C.K. loan, because the Mayor wants you to know Kaukauna is open for business

“We have a couple store fronts available and if you’re interested in starting a business in the city of Kaukauna we have money to lend you and help get that business off the ground.” Tony Penteman, Mayor of Kaukauna

Click on the following link to learn how to apply https://www.cityofkaukauna.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/rack-loan-application.pdf

Click on the link to learn more about the businesses of Kaukauna