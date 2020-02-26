Kaukauna strong after tragedy

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) Residents of Kaukauna are still reeling from the February 16th deaths of William and Daniel Beyer.

Even though there’s been no update regarding the deaths of Danielle and William neighbors still plan to come together as one community.

Alexandria Roy and several residents have planned a vigil for the community to mend and also show the power of one town.

“We want it to be like a loving peaceful environment where everyone feels welcome especially people here in Kaukauna cause they know the Kaukauna strong thing and they know like the orange and black colors.”

The Mayor of Kaukana says, “Its a very dark time for us here in the city of Kaukauna. It’s important that we come together as a community so we can heal and move on from this incident. It’s a tragic event.”

At a time when there have been more questions, organizers hope this vigil will offer some peace even though there have been no answers.

This vigil will be held this Friday at 207 Reaume Ave in Kaukauna.

Organizers still need a few items like water and white paper bags, please contact Alexandria Roy at her email: allee.roy1418@gmail.com or call her cell 920-840-7339.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear orange and black.