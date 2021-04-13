Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake returns to duty, no charges filed

FILE – In this September 2019 file photo taken in Evanston, Ill., and provided by Adria-Joi Watkins, Watkins, left, poses in a selfie with her second cousin Jacob Blake. A police officer shot Blake in the back multiple times after responding to a domestic dispute on Aug. 23, 2020. On Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, a Wisconsin prosecutor declined to file criminal charges against the officer who shot Blake. (Adria-Joi Watkins via AP, File)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a white police officer from Wisconsin who was investigated and cleared for shooting and injuring Jacob Blake during a domestic dispute has returned from administrative leave.

Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey was not charged in the August 2020 incident that left Jacob Blake Jr. paralyzed from the waist down. Sheskey shot Blake seven times while Blake was about to get into an SUV.

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a release that Sheskey returned to duty on March 31. The release said Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be disciplined. Miskinis added that “some will not be pleased with the outcome.”