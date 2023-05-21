LITTLE CHUTE, Wis (WFRV) – The Kermis Dutch Festival took place in little chute for the first time in a decade. The Little Chute windmill director Harriette Janssen says the event brings the community together.

“The festival has actually been on hiatus, and we haven’t had a festival since about 2014,” stated Janssen.

“It’s a great community event, the people love the gatherings, we do music, Dutch food and just to bring a little of the heritage back out,” explained Janssen.

Todd Vanderloop has served as the president of the Little Chute Windmill for three years and says the festival allows residents to acknowledge their heritage.

“Basically, it’s getting the community together to celebrate the Dutch heritage, have some activity at the windmill, good food, good music, great festivities,”

Janssen says the little chute windmill plans to keep the party going for many years to come.

“This is awesome to be bringing it back again, Little Chute is very proud of its Dutch roots and it’s Dutch history and so we want to keep that going again, now that we’ve got our windmill up and running and the community is loving it,” said Janssen.



The first Kermis Dutch Festival occurred in Little Chute in the 1950s.