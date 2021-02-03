LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Kewaunee County factory farm to pay $144K for pollution violations

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A factory farm in Kewaunee County has agreed to pay the state $144,000 to resolve pollution violations.

The state Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a judge approved the settlement with Rolling Hills Dairy Farm LLC on Friday.

The DOJ had alleged that the farm unlawfully allowed runoff from its feed storage area to enter a tributary of the East Twin River in 2017.  

The department also alleged that the farm refused to allow Department of Natural Resources staff to inspect the area and failed to submit information when the feed storage area was built to show runoff would be controlled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon & Wrightstown boys keep rolling, De Pere girls knock of Pulaski

UW-Oshkosh pins Platteville in first match of WIAC winter sports

Sheboygan Co-Op Hockey remembers fall teammate Will Johnson

Kewaunee boys hand Southern Door first conference loss, Mishicot girls upend unbeaten Howards Grove

High School Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon wins Game of the Week, Kimberly beats Beaver Dam

High School Sports Xtra: Wrestling Regionals Recap