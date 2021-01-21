UPDATE: Kewaunee School District to release students early with safety precautions

THURSDAY 1/21/2021 12:33 p.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee School District will be releasing students early.

According to a Facebook post from the Kewaunee School District, there are releasing students early with added safety precautions and guidelines.

Students who ride a bus will be transported by their regular bus home beginning at 12:45 p.m.

Students who do not ride buses will be released to their family members starting at 1:15 p.m., and an ID must be provided before a student is releases.

High School students who drive their own vehicles to school will be released at 12:45 p.m., they will only be allowed to drive their siblings that go to high school not their grade school siblings.

Students who walk to school will not be allowed to walk home, they must be picked up.

There will be a security checkpoint on the only entry to the school on Center Street.

Officers will be present around the campus and buildings.

ORIGINAL STORY: Kewaunee School District on lockdown due to outside threat

THURSDAY 1/21/2021 11:42 a.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Schools in Kewaunee are currently on lockdown.

According to the Kewaunee School District Facebook page, the district, which includes all schools in the district, are on lockdown due to an outside threat mentioning a firearm.

Local Five spoke to the Sheriff’s Department and they say a threatening voicemail was left and locking down schools is being done as a precaution.

No one is able to enter or leave the building at the time.

All students and staff are safe inside the facility.

They ask that the community stay clear of the facility as they work to secure the campus.