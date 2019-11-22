Kiel High School heads to its first football championship game

Kiel High School is getting ready to play in its very first football championship game.

Ahead of the kickoff in Madison, the boys were given a sendoff that they’ll never forget.

“It’s electric right now. The whole last week has been very intense,” said Eric Ward, Kiel High School’s principal. “It’s huge. I mean if you look around, it’s massive. I mean, this touches everybody in the community.”

Raider football is going to the state championship for the first time in school history.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Connor Voelker, a senior on the team. “Never been done before in school history, so we’re going to enjoy the moment, we’re going to have some fun and hopefully come home with the state championship.”

For the upper classmen, this has been a culmination of grit and growth.

“Through four years, and even this year, it’s been really fun to be a part of their journey and be a part of this journey,” he said.

Finishing the year 13-0.

“It’s been a crazy season. You know, our teammates, we come in every day ready to play,” said Clayton Lepisto, another senior.

We’ve had different celebrations going throughout the city and it’s just been really cool to watch the community come together around us.”

And the boys’ energy has spiraled Kiel into such a football frenzy you can almost ‘Kiel’ the excitement.

“I’m really excited for the adrenaline that I’m going to feel,” said Lepisto. “Walking on Camp Randall–it doesn’t get much better than that. I’m really looking forward to that.”

Kickoff is in Madison at 7pm at Camp Randall Stadium against Catholic Memorial High School.