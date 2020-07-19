Kohl’s requiring customers to wear masks in stores

(WFRV) – Starting July 20, Kohl’s customers will be required to wear masks while in stores.

According to a release from the company, employees have been and will continue to wear masks while working.

Kohl’s says about 70 percent of its store base has face covering mandates due to state or regional guidelines. To ensure consistency across its locations, customers will be required to wear masks while shopping in its stores.

The mask requirement does not apply to individuals unable to wear a mask for medical reasons.

Kohl’s is among of list of retailers requiring customers to wear masks. The list also includes Bed Bath & Beyond, Goodwill, Woodman’s, and Target.

