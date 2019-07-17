Lamers Bus Lines holds open house event for school bus driver applicants

If you’re looking for a new job and are pretty good behind the wheel, you may want to consider becoming a school bus driver for Lamers Bus Lines. The company held open houses at their Green Bay and Fox Cities locations Wednesday for job applicants.

“We look for nice, friendly people,” said driver Perry Lee. “People that will get along and try to be patient with the children, and patient with the parents and with the school system.”

The open houses included the opportunity to test drive a large school bus.

“They have the opportunity to get behind the wheel themselves to see what a driver would see, and get the feeling of the larger vehicle,” said Jenny Rogers, School Bus Operations Assistant at the Green Bay location.

The test drive is offered as Lamers says some applicants might be hesitant about driving a large vehicle, and may need to see if it’s for them.

“Your mirrors and the windows, it’s a whole (other) level of height,” Rogers said. “When a person gets in the bus and they start driving, it’s kind of a good feel for us to know if it’s going to be a position for them.”

The new drivers are needed for part-time positions driving daily school routes and after school sports and activities. Previous bus driving experience is not needed.

And if you couldn’t make the open house events, don’t worry, you have many more chances to catch the bus.

“If you come in and you want to fill out an application, I’m more than willing to take you on the bus and go for a drive,” Rogers said.

In order to be a bus driver for Lamers Bus Lines, you have to be at least 21 years old with at least 4 years driving experience of any type of vehicle. You also have to have a clean driving record, and be able to pass a drug screen and background check. More information about employment opportunities with Lamers Bus Lines can be found here.