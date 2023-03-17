(KTLA/NEXSTAR) — Actor Lance Reddick, perhaps best known for his role on “The Wire,” has died at the age of 60, his representatives confirmed Friday.

“Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes,” his representatives confirmed to Nexstar. “He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick… Lance will be greatly missed.”

Reddick had a long career in TV and film, but he will most likely be remembered as Lt. Cedric Daniels on “The Wire,” one of the most critically acclaimed shows of all time.

He also appeared in the “John Wick” franchise and was set to appear as Zeus in next year’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” on Disney+.

Tributes poured out for Reddick online after news of his death was made public, including from his “Wire” co-stars.

“A man of great strength and grace,” said Wendell Pierce, who played Detective William “Bunk” Moreland. “As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Others in the entertainment world also paid compliments to Reddick.

“Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators,” director James Gunn tweeted.

Actor, writer and director Ben Stiller also had kind words for Reddick.

“Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play ‘Afterplay,’ playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Lance Reddick is the kind of actor that improved every single project just by being there. This loss is immeasurable. May he rest in peace,” added writer and producer BJ Colangelo.

Reddick’s representatives said donations in the actors memory can be made to the mother support resource Mom Cares, an organization out of his hometown, Baltimore.