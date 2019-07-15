Lawrence University uses goats to remove invasive plant

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Goats took over Lawrence University on Sunday, to get rid of some troublesome weeds.

The goats will be on campus for the next two weeks to help remove an invasive species of plant called buckthorn.

The animals will be eating the plant to help clear the Sustainable Lawrence University Garden (SLUG) on campus.

Buckthorn is a common problem throughout the Midwest and goats are the only natural predator to the plant.

Student Garden Manager of SLUG Floreal Crubaugh said the goats will help take care of the pesky plant in an environmentally sustainable way.

“We really didn’t want to apply herbicides so close to the produce that we’re growing and also their a really great alternative option just because they actually digest the seeds of the plants so that they can’t reseed and can’t come back next year,” Crubaugh said

Crubaugh added the students in SLUG avoid using pesticides to make sure they don’t harm any of the bees pollinating the garden.