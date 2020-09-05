Lazy dog days of summer nearing its end

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) Labor Day weekend is a time we not only recognize the achievements of U.S. workers but also enjoy the last week of summer.

Some families chose to celebrate at High Cliff state park, like Amanda Sonnenberg. Since this is Labor Day weekend some colleagues tagged along.

Sonnenberg says, “We camp frequently throughout the summer and we wanted to do a longer camping trip so we thought labor day was a perfect time. We all work together. We’re all actually nurses at Aurora. We’re gonna do some hiking. we’re gonna play some whiffle ball.”

Tena Doxtater spent labor day with her family and friends and says, “It’s nice to get out of the house. It’s nice to get my daughters out and just spend some family time not stuffed in the same area.”

Instead of camping, some chose to spend Labor Day in a more practical way, getting rid of stuff to turn into someone else’s treasure.

Tessa Gregoire, owner of Antique Up says, “There’s people who are probably cleaning out their homes of course. There are wood products. There are plants. There are florals. There’s you name it,

you can probably find it.”

Whether you’re looking to improve your golf score or a nice fire with the family, Labor Day weekend is the last chance to enjoy the lazy dog days of summer.

Labor Day was signed into law on June 28, 1894, by President Grover Cleveland –making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday.